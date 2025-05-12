Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Expected to train Monday

Nwobodo (leg) is expected to train and potentially return against Toronto on Wednesday, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Nwobodo missed out for a second straight match this weekend but appears to be on the up from his leg injury, as he could be back in the fold this week. That said, he is expected to train Monday and through the remainder of the week. This will leave him as a late call for Wednesday's match against Toronto, hoping to end his two-match absence then.