Odilon Kossounou Injury: Forced off in Monza match

Kossounou generated one interception in the first half of Sunday's 4-0 win over Monza before leaving due to a thigh problem, coach Gian Piero Gasperini relayed.

Kossonou signaled some discomfort a few minutes before the interval but stayed in the game. He'll take some tests ahead of next Monday's game versus Roma. Atalanta might have to lean on a makeshift defense if he isn't fit because Isak Hien will be unavailable due to yellow-card accumulation. Rafael Toloi and Matteo Ruggeri are the options at the position, while Marten de Roon and Raoul Bellanova can adapt in a pinch.