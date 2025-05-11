Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Odilon Kossounou headshot

Odilon Kossounou Injury: Probable for Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kossounou (thigh) was able to train regularly for multiple days ahead of Monday's match versus Roma, as his tests came back clean, L'Eco Di Bergamo reported.

Kossounou escaped without significant issues and should stay in the starting lineup since Isak Hien (suspension) and Sead Kolasinac (knee) are missing. He has played thrice since recuperating from a previous serious thigh injury, posting one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and one block.

Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now