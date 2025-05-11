Odilon Kossounou Injury: Probable for Roma clash

Kossounou (thigh) was able to train regularly for multiple days ahead of Monday's match versus Roma, as his tests came back clean, L'Eco Di Bergamo reported.

Kossounou escaped without significant issues and should stay in the starting lineup since Isak Hien (suspension) and Sead Kolasinac (knee) are missing. He has played thrice since recuperating from a previous serious thigh injury, posting one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and one block.