Odilon Kossounou News: Busy in Genoa contest

Kossounou had two tackles (two won), four clearances, two blocks and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Genoa.

Kossounou had a positive performance and put together a nice stat line even though his club gave up two goals. He has looked increasingly better as he found his rhythm following a major injury. He has registered three tackles (two won), five interceptions, seven clearances and three blocks in the last five fixtures, with no clean sheets.