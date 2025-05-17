Fantasy Soccer
Odilon Kossounou headshot

Odilon Kossounou News: Busy in Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Kossounou had two tackles (two won), four clearances, two blocks and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Genoa.

Kossounou had a positive performance and put together a nice stat line even though his club gave up two goals. He has looked increasingly better as he found his rhythm following a major injury. He has registered three tackles (two won), five interceptions, seven clearances and three blocks in the last five fixtures, with no clean sheets.

Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
