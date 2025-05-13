Fantasy Soccer
Odilon Kossounou headshot

Odilon Kossounou News: Logs three clearances versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Kossounou (thigh) had three clearances and 32 passes in Monday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Kossounou stayed in the XI and went to distance after picking up an ailment last week but, while he had a decent shift overall, he didn't amass many stats. He has notched one tackle (zero won), two interceptions, three clearances and one block in four matches (three starts) since returning from injury.

