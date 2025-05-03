Oier Zarraga News: Scores versus Cagliari

Zarraga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one clearance and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Zarraga drew a rare start since Udinese were down a couple of midfielders and broke the deadlock with a tidy finish from the middle of the box after a timely channel run. It's his first in the season. He had gotten limited minutes in most of his last six showings (two starts), putting up two shots (one on target), three chances created, three crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (one one). He'll split duties with Sandi Lovric and Martin Payero in the final games.