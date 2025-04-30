Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oihan Sancet headshot

Oihan Sancet Injury: Ruled out against Manchester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Sancet (leg) is ruled out for Thursday's clash against Manchester United, coach Ernesto Valverde said in the press conference.

Sancet is not available for Thursday's clash due to the leg injury he suffered against Las Palmas. He will be assessed later this week to determine if he can return for upcoming fixtures, but his timeline for recovery remains unclear. Unai Gomez and Alex Berenguer could be the ones replacing him in attacking midfield until he returns.

Oihan Sancet
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now