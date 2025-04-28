Oihan Sancet Injury: Suffers leg injury
Sancet (leg) suffered an injury against Las Palmas and is out for the time being, the club announced.
Sancet suffered a muscular leg injury in the last contest against Las Palmas and is expected to miss a few weeks. He could return around mid-May for the games against Alaves or Getafe if his recovery goes well. Until then, Unai Gomez is expected to replace him in the attacking midfield.
