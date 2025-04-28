Fantasy Soccer
Oihan Sancet headshot

Oihan Sancet Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Sancet (leg) suffered an injury against Las Palmas and is out for the time being, the club announced.

Sancet suffered a muscular leg injury in the last contest against Las Palmas and is expected to miss a few weeks. He could return around mid-May for the games against Alaves or Getafe if his recovery goes well. Until then, Unai Gomez is expected to replace him in the attacking midfield.

Oihan Sancet
Athletic
