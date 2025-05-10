Oihan Sancet Injury: Trains, still not likely for Sunday

Sancet (leg) is unlikely for Sunday's match against Alaves, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca. "Oihan trained for the first time yesterday, we have a certain hope. We know it wouldn't be for the whole game, right now it's doubtful to get on the list. We play so many games that it seems like he's been injured for a long time, but I'm not going to risk it with him."

Sancet has trained Saturday but still seems to be on the outside looking in, with the midfielder doubtful to make the team sheet. That said, even if he were to, he would only see a bench role, possibly coming on later in the contest. This will not force a change, with Maroan Sannadi or Unai Gomez likely to see the start in the middle of the attacking portion of the midfield.