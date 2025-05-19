Fantasy Soccer
Oihan Sancet News: Start and takes three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Oihan Sancet recorded three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia.

Sancet returned to the starting lineup, having been a sub since his return from a leg injury. He played 64 minutes, took three shots, and created one chance. The attacking midfielder has been crucial for Athletic this season where he has scored 15 La Liga goals and provided one assist.

