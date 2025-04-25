Fantasy Soccer
Ola Aina Injury: Confirms calf tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Aina (calf) suffered a grade 2 calf tear, he said on The Rest is Football podcast."I tore my calf, but not too bad though, it was a little grade 2, so it's not a bad one."

Aina should be back before the end of the season and should be back before the end of the campaign. It's unlikely he will be available for Sunday's clash with Manchester City, though he could be back as soon as a May 1 clash with Brentford.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
