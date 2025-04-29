Ola Aina Injury: Set for assessment again

Aina (calf) is a late call for Thursday's match against Brentford and is to be assessed, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "The same. We still have one more day. We are assessing all the players and trying to make the right decisions."

Aina is still battling his calf tear and is once again set to be assessed ahead of Thursday's contest, with the club not giving much on his status heading into the contest. This likely means a fitness test will be in order, with that deciding if he is fit enough to play. He has missed their past five outings and is their regular starter at right-back, so the club will hope his return is soon and he can finish the season on the field, as the club is still trying to secure a UCL spot they haven't yet fallen out of.