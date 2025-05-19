Ola Brynhildsen News: Efficient display in attack

Brynhildsen scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Brynhildsen made the most of his time on the pitch against Montreal on Saturday. In 62 minutes played, the 26 year old striker scored one goal from his only shot of the game, registered one assist from his only chance created, and won one of his two aerial duels. The goal and assist were Brynhildsen's first goal contributions of the MLS season, and he will aim to build on that number this Saturday against Nashville.