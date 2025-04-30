Fantasy Soccer
Ola Brynhildsen headshot

Ola Brynhildsen News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Brynhildsen (undisclosed) featured off the bench in Wednesday's penalty shootout loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Brynhildsen missed the last contest due to undisclosed reasons but they proved to be minor as he featured off the bench in Wednesday's game confirming he has cleared his issues. He will likely remain a bench option for Toronto just like at the beginning of the campaign.

Ola Brynhildsen
Toronto FC
