Ola Solbakken headshot

Ola Solbakken News: Creates one chance against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Solbakken (calf) had one key pass, committed one foul and had seven passes in 13 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Venezia.

Solbakken quickly returned from a small injury but played too little to make an impact. It was also the case in his previous two appearances after recovering from shoulder surgery. He'll be a rotational piece on offense for the foreseeable future.

Ola Solbakken
Empoli
