Ola Solbakken News: Creates one chance against Venezia
Solbakken (calf) had one key pass, committed one foul and had seven passes in 13 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Venezia.
Solbakken quickly returned from a small injury but played too little to make an impact. It was also the case in his previous two appearances after recovering from shoulder surgery. He'll be a rotational piece on offense for the foreseeable future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now