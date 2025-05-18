Oladapo Afolayan News: Three shots in loss

Afolayan generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Bochum.

Afolayan picked up his second straight start and 17th of the season. Despite the loss, he delivered a solid effort with three shots, tying his second-highest total of the season. He showed a well-rounded effort through the campaign, racking up shots on target, chances created and tackles won.