Oliver Baumann Injury: Following concussion protocols

Baumann will miss Saturday's game as he remains in concussion protocols and will not recover in time. This is a big blow for Hoffenheim since he is the undisputed starting goalkeeper. Luca Philipp is expected to replace him until he clears the protocols and returns.