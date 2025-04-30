Fantasy Soccer
Oliver Baumann headshot

Oliver Baumann Injury: Following concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Baumann suffered a concussion in Saturday's game against Dortmund and is currently following the protocols, ruling him out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, the club announced.

Baumann will miss Saturday's game as he remains in concussion protocols and will not recover in time. This is a big blow for Hoffenheim since he is the undisputed starting goalkeeper. Luca Philipp is expected to replace him until he clears the protocols and returns.

Oliver Baumann
1899 Hoffenheim
