Oliver Baumann News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Baumann made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Baumann kept a clean sheet Saturday and only needed to make one save to do so. It marked his fourth clean sheet in 24 starts this season. While his defense certainly played well, Mainz was wasteful throughout the match as the team took 14 shots but only put one on target. Baumann faces a slightly more favorable matchup Saturday at Freiburg, a side which has scored 40 goals through 29 matches this season.