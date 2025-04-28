Oliver Baumann News: Saves PK, allows three in loss

Baumann made six saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Baumann had a lot of work against a superior opponent and made several key interventions to keep his team in contention as much as he could, even stopping a penalty kick by Serhou Guirassy in the first half. However, the goalkeeper couldn't do much to prevent the opposition from scoring three times, with the last goal coming deep into second half stoppage time. This was the third time over the last four games that Baumann allowed three goals and he'll try to bounce back during next Saturday's visit to Borussia Monchengladbach.