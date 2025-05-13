Oliver Burke Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Burke was absent from training Tuesday due to an injury he suffered in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leipzig, accoridng to his club.

Burke could be seeing his tenure with Bremen ending early, as he is now dealing with an injury just after it was announced that he is leaving the club after the season. The good news is the injury has been deemed minor, leaving him to possibly train Wednesday. He has started in all but one of their games since the start of March, so this would force a change if he misses out, with Justin Njinmah as a possible replacement.