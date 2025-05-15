Oliver Burke Injury: Won't play Saturday
Burke played his final minutes with Bremen on Saturday against Leipzig, during which he suffered a toe contusion that will prevent him from featuring again for the club before leaving at the end of the season, the club confirmed.
