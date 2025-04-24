Oliver Burke News: Will leave club after this season
Burke will leave Werder Bremen at the end of the season after refusing to extend his contract, the club announced.
Burke will leave the club after this season since he did not accept the contract extension, apparently because he has a better offer elsewhere according to the direction. This is sad news for Bremen since the forward had been growing into a starting role in recent months and could have brought impact in the frontline for the 2025-26 season.
