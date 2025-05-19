Fantasy Soccer
Oliver Larraz headshot

Oliver Larraz News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Larraz generated one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Larraz missed a good opportunity in the fifth minute but made up for it with strong defensive work, recording five clearances, two tackles, and an interception. Over the last five games, he has tallied nine tackles, six clearances and four interceptions.

Oliver Larraz
Colorado Rapids
