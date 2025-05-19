Oliver Larraz News: Plays full game
Larraz generated one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Salt Lake.
Larraz missed a good opportunity in the fifth minute but made up for it with strong defensive work, recording five clearances, two tackles, and an interception. Over the last five games, he has tallied nine tackles, six clearances and four interceptions.
