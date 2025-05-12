Oliver McBurnie News: Four shots in loss

McBurnie recorded four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

McBurnie led the Las Palmas attacking effort Friday with four attempted shots (two on goal) but was unable to find the back of the net as his side fell in a 1-0 defeat. In his first season with Las Palmas, the Scottish international has bagged three goals and supplied six assists over 31 appearances (18 starts). Friday marked McBurnie's seventh successive La Liga starting appearance, a span over which he's scored each of his three league goals this season and assisted once.