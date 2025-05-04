Fantasy Soccer
Oliver McBurnie News: Scores third in five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

McBurnie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Valencia.

McBurnie has scored his third goal in the last five games, which are his only goals of the season. The goal came from his only shot of the match, and this now makes it four games in a row where he hasn't created a chance. In the match, he only attempted eight passes and managed to complete four. This was his lowest number of attempted passes in a start since September.

