Oliver Scarles News: Sees first West Ham league start

Scarles registered one clearance, six tackles (four won) and seven interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Scarels saw a big day Saturday, with the midfielder earning his first Premier League start with West Ham Saturday, seeing the full 90 in the win. He had an immaculate day in the defense, proving to be sturdy in the left-back role as they pulled off the upset win. He will hope this leads to more time in the future, only playing 233 minutes this season until Saturday.