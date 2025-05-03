Fantasy Soccer
Oliver Torres headshot

Oliver Torres Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Torres (ankle) has taken part in two practices and could get some minutes off the bench Sunday versus Pumas, Juan Cruz of ABC Noticias reported Friday.

Torres adds a midfield alternative in time for the final phase of the tournament, although the weekend's match may come too soon for him to see much action. He was in deficient form with no goals or assists in his last six games played before missing three league clashes due to a bone edema. Still, his averages of 1.8 crosses (0.6 accurate) and 1.7 chances created per contest make him a playmaking asset if he's chosen to replace Sergio Canales (calf), Nelson Deossa or Tecatito Corona at some point.

Oliver Torres
Monterrey
