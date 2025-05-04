Oliver Torres News: On bench for final Play-In game

Torres (ankle) is on the bench in Sunday's clash with Pumas.

Torres will likely return as a substitute, in which case he'll make his first performance since April 12. While he wasn't in top form the last few times he played, his creative contribution could be helpful for the team, especially if he can improve on his averages of 1.8 crosses (0.6 accurate) and 1.7 chances created per contest. All of Nelson Deossa, Jordi Cortizo and Tecatito Corona may see their involvement reduced with Torres back on the squad.