Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oliver Torres headshot

Oliver Torres News: Sent off in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Torres received a red card as a substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres.

Torres was barely involved in the action as he replaced Fidel Ambriz in the 61st minute and got sent off for violent conduct in the 79th of Saturday's derby. That makes the Spanish midfielder ineligible to face America on Wednesday, so Jordi Cortizo and Nelson Deossa could remain in the lineup unless Sergio Canales (foot) recovers from his injury. In any case, Torres hasn't made a big impact lately and may be a risky fantasy pick when he returns to contention for the regular-season finale at Leon.

Oliver Torres
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now