Oliver Torres News: Sent off in defeat

Torres received a red card as a substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres.

Torres was barely involved in the action as he replaced Fidel Ambriz in the 61st minute and got sent off for violent conduct in the 79th of Saturday's derby. That makes the Spanish midfielder ineligible to face America on Wednesday, so Jordi Cortizo and Nelson Deossa could remain in the lineup unless Sergio Canales (foot) recovers from his injury. In any case, Torres hasn't made a big impact lately and may be a risky fantasy pick when he returns to contention for the regular-season finale at Leon.