Olivier Mbaizo Injury: Forced off injured in cup

Mbaizo (undisclosed) was forced off with an injury in the 81st minute of Wednesday's penalty shootout win over Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup, according to Joe Tansey.

Mbaizo couldn't finish Wednesday's game after suffering an injury in the 81st minute that forced him off. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss time to recover. His potential absence for future MLS fixtures should not impact the starting lineup since he has started only one of his last nine available games, totaling just 92 minutes in the league this season.