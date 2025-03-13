Fantasy Soccer
Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins Injury: Suffers minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Watkins was forced off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-0 win against Club Brugge after not feeling well due to a likely minor injury, coach Unai Emery said in his press conference. "He told us to change him because he wasn't feeling good. I don't exactly know his injury, but I think it is small."

Watkins asked to be subbed off in the first half Wednesday after taking a knock and not feeling well. Luckily, the injury doesn't appear to be serious and he will have two weeks to recover before facing Preston in the FA Cup on March. 30.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
