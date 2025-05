Watkins assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Watkins assisted Ezri Konsa's goal in the 59th minute Friday, a strike which took the 1-0 lead. He also took three shots, putting two on target for the first time since March 8. He was subbed off in the 86th minute for Donyell Malen.