Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Scores lone goal in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Watkins scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Watkins scored for the third time in five league appearances, as he knocked in a shot from close range, assisted by a cross from Morgan Rogers. Watkins also earned his first tackle won in four league outings and finished with fewer than 10 completed passes for a third straight league match.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
