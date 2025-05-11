Ollie Watkins News: Scores lone goal in 1-0 win
Watkins scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.
Watkins scored for the third time in five league appearances, as he knocked in a shot from close range, assisted by a cross from Morgan Rogers. Watkins also earned his first tackle won in four league outings and finished with fewer than 10 completed passes for a third straight league match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now