Omar Campos News: On bench Thursday

Campos (knee) is on the bench for Thursday's playoffs matchup versus Leon.

Campos has completed a six-week rehabilitation from the MCL sprain that sidelined him towards the end of the regular season. The wide player will look to play as a backup option, although he's unlikely to be preferred over Carlos Rotondi on the left flank for the rest of the campaign. The Mexican recorded one shot, six crosses (one accurate), four clearances and three tackles in 139 minutes of Liga MX play prior to the injury.