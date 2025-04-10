Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Omar Govea headshot

Omar Govea Injury: Unavailable with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Govea is dealing with a sprained right ankle that prevents him from playing in the upcoming matchup versus Mazatlan, according to the team.

Govea has barely played this year, but his problem adds another loss to a Chivas midfield which is also affected by Luis Romo's suspension for the next couple of fixtures. Consequently, all of Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez and Erick Gutierrez might see extended outings in that period. Still, Govea is expected to rejoin practice Saturday, after which his inclusion on the squad will depend on the manager's decision.

Omar Govea
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now