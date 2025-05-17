Omar Marmoush News: Fails to score from penalty spot

Marmoush registered three shots (one on target) and missed a penalty in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Marmoush will have a few eyes on him after Saturday's FA Cup loss, as he would be handed the ball by Erling Haaland in the 36th minute to take a penalty that would be saved and lead to a City loss. This is a tough performance for the Egyptian's first Cup try with City. He will now return to league play, where he hopes to still see a starting role despite the return of Erling Haaland.