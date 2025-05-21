Omar Marmoush News: Strikes in win over Cherries

Marmoush scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Marmoush found the net with his only attempt on target Tuesday, he also had an effort blocked. He was subbed after 89 minutes. The Egyptian has accrued an impressive seven goals from 15 appearances (13 starts) but his recent form has not been strong, it had been five matches since his last EPL goal.