Omar Mascarell News: Scores against Valladolid

Mascarell scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Valladolid.

Mascarell scored the equalizer in the 28th minute with his first goal in the season. The midfielder is not used to score, since that was only his fourth goal in the professional career. He also had a good defensive outing, leading Mallorca in interceptions (three) and aerials won (four).