Omar Valencia News: Assists in three straight

Valencia had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots, crossing twice inaccurately and making three interceptions during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.

Valencia set up Emil Forsberg in the 16th minute assisting the Red Bulls second goal while leading the team with three interceptions. The fullback has an assist in each of his last three matches while combining for four chances created, 14 crosses and five interceptions over that stretch.