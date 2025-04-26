Omar Valencia News: Assists lone goal of match
Valencia had an assist while crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 1-0 win over Montreal.
Valencia set up Noah Eile in the 67th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading New York with two chances created. The assist was the second in April for the fullback as he's combined for eight crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now