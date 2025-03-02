Omar Valencia News: First MLS assist

Valencia had an assist while crossing twice (one accurate), creating two chances and making two interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 win over Nashville.

Valencia set up Emil Forsberg in the 30th minute assisting the Red Bulls' second goal while tying for the team-high in chances created and interceptions. It was the first goal involvement of Valencia's MLS career as he's started both matches thus far for the Red Bulls combining for five crosses and five chances created.