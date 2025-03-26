Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Omar Valencia headshot

Omar Valencia News: Returns from international duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Valencia (international duty) has returned to his club and is an option moving forward, according to South Ward Network.

Valencia is back in New York after his time with the Panama national team, going unused in his time with Panama. He did go unused in the club's last contest as well but started in their opening three games of the season, hoping to reclaim that spot now that he is an option again.

Omar Valencia
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now