Omar Valencia News: Returns from international duty
Valencia (international duty) has returned to his club and is an option moving forward, according to South Ward Network.
Valencia is back in New York after his time with the Panama national team, going unused in his time with Panama. He did go unused in the club's last contest as well but started in their opening three games of the season, hoping to reclaim that spot now that he is an option again.
