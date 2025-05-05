Omari Forson News: Creates three chances in Atalanta bout

Forson had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Forson came in at halftime for Gaetano Castrovilli, making his longest cameo of the year, as the coach tried to switch things up, and had three key passes for the second match in a row. He could garner more minutes with Monza now formally relegated. He has appeared just eight times (zero starts) in the season, recording four shots (one on target), seven chances created and nine crosses (three accurate).