Omari Glasgow Injury: Called up with Guyana
Glasgow has been called up by Guyana for both matches against Guatemala in the Gold Cup qualifications on March 21 and March 25, respectively.
Glasgow has played all four games this season for Chicago, starting just one on the right wing but will miss Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Montreal on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.
