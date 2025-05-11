Omari Glasgow News: Earns assist

Glasgow assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Glasgow would only appear for nine minutes Saturday but made a huge difference in the contest, assisting on Rominigue Kouame's game-winning goal in the 86th minute. This does mark his first goal contribution of the season, earning the feat after 11 appearances (four starts). He hasn't started in their past two outings and will hope this earns him a spot in the starting XI next game.