Omari Hutchinson headshot

Omari Hutchinson News: Logs 10 crosses, three accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Hutchinson generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brentford.

For the first and likely only time this season, Hutchinson logged double-digit crosses. With three of them accurate, the attacking midfielder tied his season high that he established on Feb. 22. Hutchinson has 70 crosses (15 accurate) for Ipswich this season.

Omari Hutchinson
Ipswich Town
