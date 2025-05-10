Omari Hutchinson News: Logs 10 crosses, three accurate

Hutchinson generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brentford.

For the first and likely only time this season, Hutchinson logged double-digit crosses. With three of them accurate, the attacking midfielder tied his season high that he established on Feb. 22. Hutchinson has 70 crosses (15 accurate) for Ipswich this season.