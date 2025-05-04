Ondrej Duda News: Lackluster in loss

Duda recorded two shots (none on target), attempted four crosses (two accurate) and picked up a yellow card in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Inter.

Duda took several shots but failed to test the Inter keeper in Saturday's loss. The 30-year-old midfielder also delivered a handful of crosses, including three from corner kicks. It's now been six matches since his last goal contribution, a streak he'll be looking to end next week versus Lecce.