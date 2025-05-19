Ondrej Duda News: Serves disqualification

Duda cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Duda will be eligible to play against Empoli on Sunday and likely get the nod over either Pawel Dawidowicz or Suat Serdar in the midfield. He has recorded five shots (one on target), three chances created, 15 corners and eight tackles (five won) in his last five outings. He has launched three or more crosses in his past seven displays, totaling 30 (eight accurate).