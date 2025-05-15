Orjan Nyland News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Nyland made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.
Nyland bounced back from the recent rough stretch and showed safety when called into action to shut the opposition down for the first time in two months. This has been a campaign full of ups and downs for the goalkeeper and he'll hope to be at his best again during Sunday's clash against league runners-up Real Madrid.
