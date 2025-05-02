Orri Oskarsson Injury: Injured for remainder of season
Oskarsson (hamstring) suffered an injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to Onda Vasca.
Oskarsson suffered a hamstring injury in training this week and is likely ruled out for the remainder of the season. His absence will not impact the starting XI since he has been only a bench option lately but it is a big blow since he had consequent minutes off bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now