Orri Oskarsson headshot

Orri Oskarsson Injury: Injured for remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Oskarsson (hamstring) suffered an injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to Onda Vasca.

Oskarsson suffered a hamstring injury in training this week and is likely ruled out for the remainder of the season. His absence will not impact the starting XI since he has been only a bench option lately but it is a big blow since he had consequent minutes off bench.

Orri Oskarsson
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
